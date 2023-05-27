Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $9.46 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,574,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,011 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $9,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBVA. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 49,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 72,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Taika Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,868,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,766,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.25. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

