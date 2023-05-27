Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New $9.57 Million Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,569,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $126.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.95.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.58 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $5,257,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $711,292,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $5,257,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $711,292,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $147,968.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,629,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,855,148.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,342 shares of company stock worth $64,689,319 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

