Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 4,328 Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sovos Brands were worth $10,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 37.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 9.8% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Sovos Brands by 10.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands Price Performance

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Insider Activity

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $103,066.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sovos Brands news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 10,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $160,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,692,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,393,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $103,066.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,291 shares of company stock worth $13,276,999 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.