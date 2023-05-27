SVB Wealth LLC Sells 926 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Exponent by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $254,212.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,729 shares of company stock valued at $508,440. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $91.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 0.64. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

About Exponent

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.