Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $10.24 Million Holdings in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.11% of WalkMe worth $10,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. EVR Research LP lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after acquiring an additional 404,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 30.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 253,575 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WalkMe by 254.2% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 856,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 614,339 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WalkMe by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 338,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WalkMe by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 274,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 24,168 shares during the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WalkMe Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. WalkMe Ltd. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $14.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WalkMe Profile
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WalkMe (WKME)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.