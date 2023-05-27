Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $10.24 Million Holdings in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.11% of WalkMe worth $10,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. EVR Research LP lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after acquiring an additional 404,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 30.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 253,575 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WalkMe by 254.2% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 856,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 614,339 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WalkMe by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 338,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WalkMe by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 274,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 24,168 shares during the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. WalkMe Ltd. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $14.80.

WKME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

