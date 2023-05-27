SVB Wealth LLC Invests $314,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 500,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,722,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 41,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 631,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Vertical Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $112.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

