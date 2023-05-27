International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,153,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,067 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,061,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,936,000 after acquiring an additional 846,158 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,632,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,177,000 after purchasing an additional 819,573 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 213.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,184,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,551,000 after purchasing an additional 806,452 shares during the period. Finally, Icahn Carl C bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $84,643,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $78.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average of $97.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

