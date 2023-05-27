SVB Wealth LLC Sells 449 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,258 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $130.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.10. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

