Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Trading Down 0.3%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €150.60 ($163.70) and last traded at €150.80 ($163.91). 14,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €151.20 ($164.35).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €133.00 ($144.57) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of €151.91 and a 200-day moving average of €162.42. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31.
About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, and helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; vacuum rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, and piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; leak detectors; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.
