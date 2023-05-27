iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZ) Shares Down 4.1%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZ – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.36. 64,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 159,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60.

Institutional Trading of iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 21.02% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

