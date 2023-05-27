Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $158.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.