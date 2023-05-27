Tetragon Financial Group (LON:TFG) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Rating) dropped 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.05 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.05 ($0.13). Approximately 172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.15 ($0.13).

Tetragon Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £8.60 million, a PE ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

Get Tetragon Financial Group alerts:

Tetragon Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Tetragon Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12,571.43%.

About Tetragon Financial Group

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetragon Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetragon Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.