thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Shares Down 1.5%

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €6.59 ($7.16) and last traded at €6.63 ($7.21). 2,068,746 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €6.73 ($7.32).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.70) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.39) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays set a €6.00 ($6.52) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.70 ($6.20) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 136.03 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.