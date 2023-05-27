Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Trading Up 1.2%

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 167 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 167 ($2.08). Approximately 76,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 219,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.05).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 164.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 171.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £186.75 million, a PE ratio of -1,833.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Odyssean Investment Trust

In other news, insider Jane Tufnell acquired 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £5,144 ($6,398.01). In other Odyssean Investment Trust news, insider Jane Tufnell bought 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £5,144 ($6,398.01). Also, insider Arabella Cecil bought 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,080.32 ($6,318.81). Company insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

