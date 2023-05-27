Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Shares Down 3.3%

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Rating) shares were down 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.04 and last traded at $25.04. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

Altium Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93.

Altium Company Profile

Altium Ltd. engages in the development and sale of computer software for the design of electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Board and Systems, Nexar, and Corporate. The Board and Systems segment includes results from the PCB business for the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and emerging markets regions, as well as other products sold through partner channels.

