Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Trading Up 5.3%

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Rating) rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 119,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Cantex Mine Development Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23.

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project located in the Yukon with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cantex Mine Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantex Mine Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.