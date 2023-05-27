Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Shares Up 2%

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as £159.75 ($198.69) and last traded at £159.15 ($197.95). 232,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 491,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at £156 ($194.03).
FLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a £140 ($174.13) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a £180 ($223.88) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £161.16 ($200.45) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($166.67) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £142.27 ($176.95).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is £153.16 and its 200-day moving average is £134.37. The stock has a market cap of £28.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9,087.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.
