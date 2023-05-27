Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 2,512,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 4,128,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Up 16.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

