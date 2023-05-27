Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Stock Price Down 14.9%

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Rating) shares dropped 14.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $144.25 and last traded at $144.25. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.50.

Soitec Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.87.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

