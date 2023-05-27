ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Shares Down 6.9%

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). Approximately 1,752,759 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 464% from the average daily volume of 310,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of £2.01 million, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.69.

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects.

