ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Shares Down 6.9%

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). Approximately 1,752,759 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 464% from the average daily volume of 310,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).
ADM Energy Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of £2.01 million, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.69.
About ADM Energy
ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for ADM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.