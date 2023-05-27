Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 969 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1,129.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 61.4% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 50.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $162.98 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.83 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 448.41% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 33.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $261.00 to $239.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

