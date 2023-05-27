Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Position Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 645.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $54.22 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.88.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

