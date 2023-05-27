Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 338 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 34.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 368.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 953.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 38,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,509,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares in the company, valued at $179,509,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $112.87 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $123.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

