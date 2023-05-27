Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,118 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,359 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in HP were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $352,993,000 after purchasing an additional 139,712 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $205,962,000 after acquiring an additional 990,157 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $198,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,059 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $175,923,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in HP by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,150,000 after purchasing an additional 340,999 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.
Shares of HPQ opened at $31.30 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98.
HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.
HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.
