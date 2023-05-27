Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys Shares of 29,994 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Repligen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 34.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 500 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,605.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Repligen Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $171.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.65 and a one year high of $262.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

See Also

