Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after buying an additional 317,622 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,679,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,323,000 after purchasing an additional 195,133 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,525,000 after purchasing an additional 92,854 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,169,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,074,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after purchasing an additional 67,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,220 shares of company stock worth $2,445,251. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGM. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.