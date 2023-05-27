Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 2,814 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Catalent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Catalent by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Catalent Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $37.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $115.33.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

