Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,663 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $126.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.39 and its 200 day moving average is $122.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

