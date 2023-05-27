Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 2,922 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Avis Budget Group worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

CAR stock opened at $162.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.17 and a 200-day moving average of $192.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 448.41% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 33.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $261.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.00.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.