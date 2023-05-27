F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,528 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in F5 were worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in F5 by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $393,772.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,636.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $320,267.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,125,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $393,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,636.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,081. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Up 2.2 %

F5 stock opened at $148.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.01. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

