Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,175.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Cameco by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.31 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

