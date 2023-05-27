Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.47 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,714,000.

QUAL opened at $128.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.42.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

