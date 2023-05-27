Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Holdings Cut by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Lear by 47.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Lear by 1,201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 281,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,683,000 after buying an additional 259,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 149.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,277,000 after buying an additional 234,378 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Lear by 94.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 410,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,130,000 after acquiring an additional 199,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 108.0% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 341,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,687,000 after acquiring an additional 177,326 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEA opened at $127.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $158.44.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 43.63%.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

In related news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lear news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,811 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,579. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

