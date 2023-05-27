Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.5 %

SWK stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $121.82.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 71.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

