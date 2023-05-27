Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Invests $634,000 in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 64.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 95.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $107,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 897,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,319,165.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mathai Mammen sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $1,743,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,930.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $107,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 897,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,319,165.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,655 shares of company stock worth $2,323,824. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Price Performance

NASDAQ TXG opened at $52.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.56. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $58.30.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.