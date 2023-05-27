F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,399.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $393,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,636.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,081. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $148.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.01.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

