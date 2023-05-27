9,656 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 53.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $140,000.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,649.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock worth $2,638,463 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

BFAM stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $94.89.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

