Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $647,000 Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $20,589,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,023,291.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $6,132,456.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,309,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,047,754.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total value of $8,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,023,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,242 shares of company stock worth $14,791,349. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $172.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.81 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.47.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.86.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

