Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 209.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ROLL opened at $204.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.45. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.12 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

