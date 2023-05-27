Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Down 18.7% in May

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the April 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Affinity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of AFBI opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Affinity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $78.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Affinity Bancshares

In related news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 38,383 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $556,553.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 761,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,044,621. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Affinity Bancshares news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 38,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $556,553.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 761,698 shares in the company, valued at $11,044,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $102,705.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 771,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,181,701.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 50,409 shares of company stock worth $729,984 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 36,286 shares during the period. 15.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

