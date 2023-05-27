Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.92. 23,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 29,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

Blue Ridge Bankshares Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Blue Ridge Bankshares ( NASDAQ:BRBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.64 million for the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 6.68%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. Blue Ridge Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Ridge Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 57,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 29,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 33.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 97.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial Banking segment makes loans to and generates deposits from individuals and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.