Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Trading Up 0%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 22,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 64,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0966 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the Consumer and Tesa segments. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

