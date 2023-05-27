Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Trading Up 0%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 22,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 64,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.75.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the Consumer and Tesa segments. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.
Featured Stories
