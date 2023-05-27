Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 8.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $529.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.01. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

