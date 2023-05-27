Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVMGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 8.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $529.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.01. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Recommended Stories

