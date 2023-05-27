AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Down 31.7% in May

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the April 30th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on AgriFORCE Growing Systems from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get AgriFORCE Growing Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgriFORCE Growing Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the first quarter valued at $133,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRI opened at $0.38 on Friday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $7.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.30. Research analysts predict that AgriFORCE Growing Systems will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.