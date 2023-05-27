Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.64 and last traded at $38.64. Approximately 332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.00.

Demant A/S Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the Hearing Healthcare and Communications segments. The Hearing Healthcare segment focuses on the following business areas: Hearing Aids, Hearing Care, and Diagnostics, which provide hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, diagnostics products, and services.

