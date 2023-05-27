Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.00 million-$670.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $637.74 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Saturday. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $21.44.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $159.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $8,760,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the first quarter worth $10,325,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 14.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,411,000 after buying an additional 313,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after buying an additional 277,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 114.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 250,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

