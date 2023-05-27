Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Avantor Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE AVTR opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.33. Avantor has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 43.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 67.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

