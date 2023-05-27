Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Releases Earnings Results

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Covalon Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.92% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter.
Covalon Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CVALF opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. Covalon Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $2.14.
Covalon Technologies Company Profile

