Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Update

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the April 30th total of 46,500 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Agile Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AGRX opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $140.99.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($9.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($10.50) by $1.50. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,658.43% and a negative net margin of 318.50%. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patches. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

