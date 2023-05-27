Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Rating) shares were down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 81,146 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 46,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Excelsior Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$63.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22.

Get Excelsior Mining alerts:

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Excelsior Mining had a net margin of 834.83% and a return on equity of 128.88%. The business had revenue of C($1.32) million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelsior Mining Company Profile

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper oxide and sulfide mineralization with associated molybdenum. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excelsior Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelsior Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.